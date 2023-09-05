Alone in the Dark launch date delayed

The release date for the 2023 re-imagining of Alone in the Dark has been postponed.

The release date for the 2023 re-imagining of Alone in the Dark has been postponed, and it will now be available on January 16, 2024, instead of the initially announced October release date. While October would have been an ideal month for the game’s launch, coinciding with Halloween, it’s also an incredibly crowded month in terms of new game releases.

October 2023 is jam-packed with multiple game launches, all vying for players’ attention. To give you an idea of the competition, one day in October will witness the release of both Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Given the presence of such major titles, it’s reasonable for other games to seek some distance and a better chance at attracting players.

As a result, the decision was made to delay the new Alone in the Dark game from October 2023 to January 16, 2024. The official announcement also mentioned that this delay would enable the developers to “ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone.” This suggests that the extra time may be used for further polishing the game, although it’s not explicitly stated. Nonetheless, fans of horror games will need to exercise some patience until January to dive into this reimagined survival-horror classic.

For those not yet familiar with the game, the new Alone in the Dark offers a fresh take on the original, featuring Hollywood talents David Harbour and Jodie Comer as the main playable characters. It reimagines the original Alone in the Dark story but incorporates gameplay reminiscent of titles like the Resident Evil 2 remake. The glimpses of Alone in the Dark that have been revealed so far look promising, and it’s safe to say that horror enthusiasts will be disappointed by this delay.

While fans await the full release in January 2024, they can get a taste of the game now. An Alone in the Dark demo was released earlier this year, serving as a playable prologue to the final game. This demo should provide players with a glimpse of what to expect when the full game launches early next year.

