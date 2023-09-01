Baldur’s Gate 3 gets PS5 early access

Larian Studios has shared important information for PlayStation 5 players.

Larian Studios has shared important information for PlayStation 5 players eagerly anticipating Baldur’s Gate 3. The game, known for its expansive RPG experience, will have a substantial installation size of over 100 GB on the PS5, slightly larger than its PC counterpart. This sizable download may affect when players can start enjoying the game, depending on their internet speed. Many consider Baldur’s Gate 3 to be one of Larian’s best creations, making this information crucial for PS5 owners eager to dive into the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players an immense role-playing experience based on the Dungeons and Dragons universe. It provides a level of freedom and immersion that few other games can match. The game had been in early access on Steam for a few years before its official launch, and it has exceeded the expectations of many gamers, boasting an impressive Metacritic score of 96 as of writing, making it one of the top-rated games of all time according to reviews.

Larian Studios has communicated the schedule for Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-loads on the PlayStation 5 through a tweet. Players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition can initiate pre-loading on August 31, 2023, at 16:00 UTC. Early access for Digital Deluxe Edition owners will commence on September 2, 2023, also at 16:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Standard Edition players will have to wait until September 4, 2023, to begin pre-loading, and the game will be playable starting on September 6, 2023, at 16:00 UTC.

As for the Xbox Series release, there is currently no specific launch date or time provided. Hopefully, Larian Studios will provide clarification on this soon. However, for now, PlayStation 5 gamers have a clear understanding of what to expect. Regrettably, there are no plans for ports to previous-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but Baldur’s Gate 3 is compatible with Apple’s M1 silicon for Mac users.

Larian recently released a significant patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, including bug fixes, UI improvements, and performance enhancements. Additionally, a new epilogue scene for Karlach was introduced. Larian has stated that they are actively working on endgame scenes for other characters as well.

