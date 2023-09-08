Baldur’s Gate 3 releases new Official Cartoon Short

Baldur’s Gate 3 has come a long way since its early access days.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has come a long way since its early access days, and a recent short cartoon humorously highlights some of the game’s transformations. Baldur’s Gate 3, an expansive RPG, offers countless hours of gameplay, whether you’re playing solo or embarking on a co-op adventure. The game spent two years in early access on Windows, Mac, and the now-defunct Stadia platforms before its official release on August 3, 2023.

In the realm of RPGs, the lifeblood of Baldur’s Gate 3 lies in its vibrant and diverse characters who inhabit its fantastical world. Larian Studios, known for its exceptional character design, has upheld its reputation in this regard. Baldur’s Gate 3 continues this tradition by featuring a cast of well-crafted and formidable companions, each with their own distinct personalities and stories waiting to be uncovered by players. The game also boasts intricate world-building and complex mechanics rooted in Dungeons and Dragons. However, it wasn’t always this way; creating such a rich and fully realized game required time and dedication, and those who experienced the early access period understood this better than anyone.

A YouTube channel creator known for its humorous cartoons related to gaming culture recently released a short animation titled “Launch Party” centered on Baldur’s Gate 3. The animated short follows companions Gale, Karlach, Astarion, and Shadowheart as they journey through a portal, transitioning from the early access version of the game to the launch version set in the city of Baldur’s Gate. Soon, they encounter their launch version counterparts, leading to a comical exchange that doesn’t end well for the early access companions.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 enjoying immense popularity and critical acclaim across different platforms, fans can anticipate more entertaining fan-made content like “Launch Party” in the future. However, what sets this particular short apart is the authenticity of the voice acting. The actors and actresses who provided voices for the game’s characters lent their talents to the Mashed team, ensuring that “Launch Party” captures the game’s spirit accurately.

For fans eagerly awaiting Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, this amusing short may evoke mixed emotions. While there’s no official release date for the game on Xbox yet, players can take comfort in knowing that Larian Studios is committed to delivering a high-quality experience without compromising on quality.

