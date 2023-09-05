Baldur’s Gate 3 will be doing major changes in the characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 is significantly altering its approach to romantic relationships.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is significantly altering its approach to romantic relationships after Larian Studios recognized that many of the game’s companions were too eager to express their affection for the player. The developer has now revealed this change and explained the underlying issue with romances in Baldur’s Gate 3.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, all 10 companions are designed to be romanceable, along with several other characters players encounter during their journey. However, players quickly discovered after the game’s early August PC release that most of their allies were confessing their feelings far too soon—sometimes within hours or even minutes of being recruited.

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has confirmed that this was not the intended design. In an interview with TheGamer at Pax West 2023, Vincke explained that the companions’ eagerness to initiate romantic interactions with the player was a result of a bug. Each character was supposed to have a hidden approval threshold that determined when they would begin to express romantic interest, but these requirements were set too low in the initial release of Baldur’s Gate 3.

To address this issue, Larian has already raised the approval thresholds for some companions and plans to update the rest of the cast in the near future. This change will make romancing characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 less straightforward, aligning with Larian’s original intention to create more realistic relationships rather than an overly lustful supporting cast. While Vincke did not provide specific details about the extent of the romance fixes that have already been implemented, he did mention that Gale was notably affected by this bug, making him instantly interested in the player.

Despite Larian’s efforts to make Baldur’s Gate 3 romances more authentic, the initial romance bug has left a lasting impact on the game’s online community. This is evident in the emergence of humorous romance speedruns, which gained popularity shortly after the game’s release. The current world record in the “Sex%” joke category belongs to a Canadian player named maeeeeee, who completed one Baldur’s Gate 3 romance in just over two minutes.

The remaining changes to Baldur’s Gate 3 romances that Larian plans to introduce will likely be in effect by the time the game becomes available on current-generation Xbox consoles in late 2023. The release date for this version of the RPG is still pending, as it initially aimed for 2024. However, Microsoft allowed Larian to expedite the port by excluding split-screen multiplayer functionality from the Xbox Series S version at launch due to technical challenges.

