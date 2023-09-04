Bandai Namco working on a new Pac-Man Game

The original Pac-Man first appeared in arcades in 1980.

A recent trademark filing by Bandai Namco hints at another.

This trademark was filed in New Zealand on August 31.

There might be a new Pac-Man game in development, as suggested by a trademark filed by Bandai Namco. The original Pac-Man game, which first appeared in arcades in 1980, became incredibly popular worldwide. It led to a whole series of games and established Pac-Man as one of the earliest gaming icons. Pac-Man and his friends have appeared in various merchandise and TV shows over the years, and several Pac-Man sequels were made, including Ms. Pac-Man, Baby Pac-Man, and 3D Pac-Man World for the original PlayStation.

Some more recent Pac-Man releases include Pac-Man 99 in 2021, an online battle royale-style game where up to 99 players competed in intense maze runs, gobbling up pellets. There’s also Pac-Man World Re-Pac, a revamped version of the original Pac-Man World game, which improved the interface and gameplay while adding a new Maze Mode. In November, an expansion for World Re-Pac was released, giving players an in-game jukebox and a new Chrome Noir Chogokin character skin. A few months earlier, Pac-Man Museum+ was launched, allowing players to enjoy many of Pac-Man’s classic arcade adventures.

But it seems that Pac-Man isn’t done yet, as a recent trademark filing by Bandai Namco hints at another Pac-Man game called “Pac-Man Superfast.” This trademark was filed in New Zealand on August 31, but it doesn’t provide any additional information about what “Superfast” might be – whether it’s a new video game or something related to other media.

Pac-Man has also made appearances in other games like Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in 2014, as well as in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch. Recently, Fall Guys featured a playable Pac-Man character skin, and fans have created custom Minecraft arcade cabinets and real-life subway vents inspired by the franchise.

While the Pac-Man series may not be as dominant as it was in the 1980s, it still holds appeal for players of all ages who enjoy its fast-paced action and colorful characters. We can’t be certain if “Pac-Man Superfast” signifies a new game from Bandai Namco, but it would be exciting news for fans of this iconic video game character.

