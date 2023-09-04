BLEACH Hell arc release the color version of One-Shot

This one-shot is set after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

The one-shot was initially released to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

The upcoming colorized version is expected to be available in digital stores.

Advertisement

The official Shо̄nen Jump Twitter account recently announced that the BLEACH: No Breaths From Hell special one-shot will be released in color this September. This one-shot is set after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and reintroduces a concept that was previously only mentioned briefly in the early stages of the BLEACH series and in the last animated BLEACH film, The Hell Verse.

The No Breaths From Hell one-shot was initially released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series’ debut. The upcoming colorized version is expected to be available in digital stores starting on September 4th.

No Breaths From Hell is a 73-page chapter that was released in August 2021, two decades after the series first debuted. It was made available digitally through VIZ’s Shо̄nen Jump online magazine and app, as well as Shueisha’s Manga Plus online platform. The story is set just over ten years after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, also known as the “Protection of the Soul King Great War.” In this chapter, Ichigo is invited to a special ceremony in Soul Society to lay to rest the souls of high-ranked Shinigami who lost their lives during the war.

The Konsо̄, an important element of the BLEACH storyline, is the primary means for a Shinigami to ensure a soul’s safe passage to the afterlife. In No Breaths From Hell, it is revealed that incredibly powerful souls can disrupt the delicate balance of the worlds when they die. As a result, a special Konsо̄ is performed to prevent a potential catastrophe. However, the truth behind this process is much darker and more complex than it initially seems.

This one-shot features Ichigo’s son, Kazui, and Rukia’s daughter, Ichika. It ends on a cliffhanger that hints at the possibility of further exploring BLEACH’s conception of Hell.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Genshin Impact player introduces the new version of Furina Genshin Impact fan has crafted an adorable crochet of new characters. The...