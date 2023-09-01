Borderlands 3 release new updates after 4 years

Gearbox Software has surprised Borderlands 3 fans with a fresh update.

Gearbox has unveiled another update for Borderlands 3, available on all platforms.

This latest Borderlands 3 update brings four new weapon trinkets.

Gearbox Software has surprised Borderlands 3 fans with a fresh update for this beloved looter-shooter game. Initially released to positive reviews, Borderlands 3 has enjoyed ongoing support from Gearbox, including new content, bug fixes, balance adjustments, and paid DLC since its launch.

The game received substantial post-launch support, although it slowed down recently. The previous significant update arrived in June 2022, addressing lingering issues and introducing cross-play support for PS4 and PS5 consoles. Now, Gearbox has unveiled another update for Borderlands 3, available on all platforms.

This latest Borderlands 3 update brings four new Vault Hunter heads, four skins, four weapon trinkets, and a global weapon skin. Furthermore, it has made some hard-to-obtain cosmetics accessible through Crazy Earl’s Shop, simplifying the process of completing players’ cosmetic collections. The SHiFT menu has been revamped, adjustments made to Eridian writing, and a bug related to the Pain Freeze icon has been fixed. The Fright Light weapon trinket now shines brighter, credits and special thanks sections have been updated, minor UI improvements have been implemented, and various other bugs have been resolved. Whether this marks the final update for Borderlands 3 remains uncertain, but if it is, it’s a noteworthy one.

Some Borderlands fans might wonder why an update was released for a game whose regular support has concluded. It turns out the update coincides with the launch of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, an extensive compilation of Borderlands titles that combines the core trilogy, The Pre-Sequel, and both Tales from the Borderlands games into one package. This collection also includes all DLC from the Borderlands series.

For those considering Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, note that it is currently priced at $60 but will eventually increase to $150. Players who already own some of the games in the collection can take advantage of discounts during the promotional period.

Borderlands 3 Update Patch Notes

Four NEW Vault Hunter Skins

Two NEW ECHO Device Skins

Four NEW Weapon Trinkets

One NEW Global Weapon Skin

Added cosmetics that were previously difficult to obtain or unlock to Crazy Earl’s Shop

Adjusted some instances of Eridian writing

Corrected the “Pain Freeze” icon to display as intended

Made “Fright Light Weapon Trinket glow more brightly

Updated credits and special thanks

Minor UI fixes

