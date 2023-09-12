CD Projekt Red announce new Witcher Board Game

Path of Destiny” has been announced.

A new board game set in the Witcher universe called “The Witcher: Path of Destiny” has been announced. Unlike the Witcher Netflix series, this board game is directly linked to video games.

The Witcher video game series, developed by CD Projekt Red, has gained immense popularity since its debut in 2007. It is based on a Polish book series and serves as a non-canon sequel to those books. The games are renowned for their exceptional action RPG gameplay, spanning three (soon to be four) main titles and seven spin-offs, exploring various genres. Now, the franchise is expanding into a new market with the introduction of a fantasy board game.

As reported by IGN, “The Witcher: Path of Destiny” is currently in development. In this board game, up to five players will embark on adventures within the Witcher universe, retelling iconic stories as they navigate five distinct game boards. Players can choose to follow the stories closely, utilizing their character-specific abilities, or diverge from the path. The journey takes 45 to 90 minutes, and only one player emerges as the hero. The story, supervised by CD Projekt Red, maintains the dark and lore-accurate themes of the Witcher universe. The five playable characters include Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and other heroes from the Witcher world. The gameplay emphasizes strategy.

Similar to previous releases like The Witcher 3, “Path of Destiny” will offer two editions. Both editions include five game boards, game pieces (the Deluxe Pledge version includes full 3D models), small and large cards, cardboard tokens, a neoprene playmat, and a rulebook, among other components. The game is designed for players aged 14 and up and is currently in development through a crowdfunding campaign. There’s no official release date yet.

With the announcement of this board game and the upcoming Witcher remake, it’s an exciting time to be a Witcher fan. The success of “Path of Destiny” will depend on its crowdfunding campaign, but if it reaches its goals, it promises to be an enjoyable addition to the Witcher universe, alongside the upcoming fourth installment in the series.

