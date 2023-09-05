Charles Martinet gives hilarious reply to Mario Ambassador

The former voice actor for Mario opened up about his new role as a Nintendo Ambassador.

Wario for nearly three decades, would be stepping away from these roles.

Martinet also clarified that stepping down from voicing Nintendo characters doesn’t mean he’s retiring.

During a recent convention, Charles Martinet, the former voice actor for Mario, opened up about his new role as a Nintendo Ambassador and what it entails. Nintendo has been in the spotlight lately due to its dedicated Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct and Treehouse Live session, which provided fans with more insights into the upcoming platformer. This event revealed elements of the story, new gameplay features like Badges, Powerups, and Wonder Flowers, and showcased more of the game in action.

However, what surprised many fans even more was the earlier announcement that Charles Martinet, who had voiced iconic Nintendo characters like Mario, Luigi, and Wario for nearly three decades, would be stepping away from these roles to become a Mario brand ambassador. Interestingly, during a recent question and answer panel at Galaxycon, Martinet confessed that he doesn’t have a clear understanding of what this new role entails at this point. Nevertheless, he expressed his readiness to learn and mentioned that he will continue to represent Nintendo and Mario as he always has at events, cherishing every moment.

Martinet also clarified that stepping down from voicing Nintendo characters doesn’t mean he’s retiring. To lighten the mood, he playfully asked fans not to delve too much into his new role to avoid potential spoilers, joking that he hadn’t even seen the movie yet. The rest of the panel focused on his extensive acting career, his beginnings in theater, and his transition to voice acting, including his work on various iconic characters besides Mario.

While many fans primarily associate Martinet with Mario, he has lent his voice to other games as well, such as Gouji Rokkaku in Jet Set Radio Future, Orvus in Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time, and even the leader of the Greybeards in Skyrim, the dragon known as Paarthurnax. However, it’s with Nintendo that Martinet truly made a name for himself. Interestingly, some fans had already noticed his departure from the Mario role, as the reveal trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder featured a Mario voice that didn’t quite match their expectations.

