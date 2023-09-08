Cyberpunk 2077 game liberty install size Leaks

The upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to increase.

The game’s total installation size to around 100GB, as shared by a well-known leaker.

The first and only one planned for the game is set to be released at the end of September.

The upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to increase the game’s total installation size to around 100GB, as shared by a well-known leaker. This expansion, the first and only one planned for the game, is set to be released at the end of September. However, CD Projekt Red has not officially confirmed the exact size of the DLC yet.

When Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched in December 2020, some players were surprised that the game’s file size was only around 70GB on PC, which is relatively small for a modern open-world RPG. The PS4 and PS5 versions had larger file sizes, well over 100GB at launch, but CD Projekt Red’s efforts to optimize and compress the game eventually reduced the size to approximately 60GB, depending on the platform.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is expected to add approximately 32GB of additional storage requirements, according to the leaker HazzadorGamin. This would bring the game’s installation size on PC to approximately 102GB, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions would be around 90GB. However, the last-generation consoles will not receive the expansion due to their hardware limitations, which contributed to the technical issues at the game’s initial launch.

Considering that CD Projekt Red managed to compress the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game even more than the PC version, it’s possible that the console version of Phantom Liberty could be smaller than the reported 32GB. On the other hand, there’s also a chance it could be larger, as evidenced by the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the largest PS5 game file sizes until it was significantly compressed with the 1.6 patch.

CD Projekt Red has indicated that it has revamped its development practices to improve its relationship with fans after the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077. While these changes might lead to more efficient compression for future game releases and DLC, it’s not guaranteed. The official confirmation of Phantom Liberty’s installation size is likely to come from the developer shortly before its release on September 26, based on the studio’s past practices.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming expansion will require players to have an SSD, as CD Projekt Red updated the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 in June. While PCs that could run the base game on an HDD might still be able to handle Phantom Liberty, the change in requirements means that the developer will no longer provide support for troubleshooting on such systems.

