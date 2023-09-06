Destiny 2 Drifter Voice ambassador found in Starfield

Starfield players discover that Todd Haberkorn is known for his role as The Drifter.

Starfield players discover that Todd Haberkorn, known for his role as The Drifter in Destiny 2, is also in Bethesda’s latest RPG. As many can attest, voice actors represent a key cog in the presentation of a game, with some even elevating the experience. Thanks to iconic performances, fans can simply identify actors based on the sound of their voice, be that Laura Bailey, Nolan North, Yuri Lowenthal, and countless others. For sprawling RPG-style games like the recently released Starfield, Bethesda had plenty of roles to fill, calling in all sorts of talent across the gaming landscape.

Destiny 2 is a game with no shortage of strong performances from high-profile actors like Nathan Fillion, Lennie James, Gina Torres, and plenty more. The mysterious individual known as The Drifter remains a fan-favorite character, even though the mode he presides isn’t nearly as popular as it once was. Even though the Drifter remains an enigma to fans, the performance of Todd Haberkorn has absolutely left a mark on players, especially since the character has branched out a bit from Gambit to take part in some of the seasonal storylines. It’s thanks to Todd’s recognizable voice that Starfield players have suddenly identified his character there as well.

In a recent post over on the Destiny 2 subReddit, a user named R_Da_Bard, posted a short clip of a conversation with a character named Fast Hoang inside of Starfield. However, the big surprise is that Fast’s voice sounds exactly like The Drifter, even right down to the mannerisms and style of delivery. As it turns out, it’s no coincidence as Drifter’s voice actor Todd Haberkorn is indeed listed in the credits for Fast Hoang, adding another character to his already expansive career in anime, film, and TV.

The post has already garnered plenty of attention from fans, with many surprised to hear Drifter’s voice in Hoang’s body. Some left comments of disbelief, indicating that the voice doesn’t sound like it’s in the right body, either because they’re imagining The Drifter, or feel like the character doesn’t look quite as grizzled as he sounds. Others indicated that someone will need to make a Drifter mod to match the visuals to the voice, though there was no shortage of Drifter-style jokes as well, taking some iconic lines from Drifter in Destiny 2 and making them fit the world of Starfield instead.

