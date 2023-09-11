Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 coming soon

In a tweet, Geekdom101 stated, “Tenkaichi 4 is coming sooner than people realize.”

They hinted in replies that Budokai Tenkaichi 4 arrive in early 2024.

They did clarify that the new Budokai Tenkaichi game would not be launching in 2023.

The next major Dragon Ball Z fighting game might be closer to release than expected, according to a well-known Dragon Ball rumor source. Fans were surprised when a new game was announced in March during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event, especially considering it had been over a decade since the last major release in the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series. While information about the game has been scarce since the teaser trailer, it appears that the game’s release might not be too far off.

The last significant entry in the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series was Dragon Ball Z Tenkaichi Tag Team back in 2010. Prior to that, three games were released in the franchise in 2005, 2006, and 2007, respectively. Fans thought the series had been shelved until the teaser trailer dropped in March. This teaser featured a compilation of gameplay clips from previous Budokai Tenkaichi games, transitioning into modern in-game footage of Goku transforming into his Super Saiyan Blue form, with text confirming, “A New Budokai Tenkaichi Begins.”

Geekdom101, a well-known Dragon Ball Z fan, rumor source, and leaker, recently shared some intriguing news on Twitter that’s likely to excite the fandom. In a tweet, Geekdom101 stated, “Tenkaichi 4 is coming sooner than people realize.” They didn’t stop there, hinting in replies that Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 might arrive in early 2024, possibly during the spring.

However, Geekdom101 didn’t provide specific details or confirm the source of their information. Their comments regarding the release window were also somewhat unclear and contradictory, with variations from “early” 2024 to a follower’s guess of February. They did clarify that the new Budokai Tenkaichi game would not be launching in 2023.

While it’s true that some publishers, like Bandai Namco, have announced games closer to their launch date in recent years, the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 reveal didn’t provide any such indication. Many fans didn’t expect it to launch anytime soon. If the game is indeed further along in development than fans believe, it would be surprising but not impossible.

The gaming industry is currently experiencing a resurgence of fighting games, with titles like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8 generating excitement. Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 could benefit from this wave of enthusiasm for fighting games if it times its release correctly. With Tekken 8 scheduled for January 2024, a spring release for Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 could be strategically positioned if feasible.

