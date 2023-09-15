Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Director reveals some Mini changes

The Gold Saucer was a standout location within the game.

Naoki Hamaguchi, the Director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, recently discussed how the upcoming remake will approach the beloved Gold Saucer, a fan-favorite location from the original game. This insight came alongside the exciting confirmation that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will provide nearly 100 hours of gameplay.

Back in 1997, the Gold Saucer was a standout location within the game. It was memorable for its unique concept, blending the ruins of Old Corel with a high-end amusement park. The Gold Saucer offered a range of captivating activities and quirky characters, providing a delightful change of pace from the main storyline. Many fans have been eagerly awaiting details on how Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would reimagine this iconic place after a quarter of a century.

Square Enix finally offered a glimpse of the Gold Saucer in the latest Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer, which debuted during the September 14 State of Play livestream. Following this preview, Hamaguchi shared more details about the game’s approach to this iconic location in an interview with Sony.

In this interview, Hamaguchi confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature an even greater variety of mini-games compared to the 1997 version, with the majority of these activities centered around the Gold Saucer.

Similar to the original game, players will first encounter the Gold Saucer about halfway through the main story, with the option to return later. However, the remake aims to encourage revisits by gradually introducing new content to the amusement park. Hamaguchi explained that as the main quest progresses, players can expect new mini-games and increased difficulty levels for existing activities within the Gold Saucer.

Furthermore, Hamaguchi hinted that Square Enix is fully aware of the fans’ high expectations for the Gold Saucer in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. He mentioned that the developer has “fully remade and upgraded” all aspects of the iconic amusement park featured in the main story, leaving players with great expectations for what’s to come.

The State of Play trailer also briefly showcased the remake’s interpretation of Costa del Sol, with a scene featuring Cloud riding a segway in the coastal resort town. However, the most significant revelation from the three-minute video was the long-awaited release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set for February 29.

