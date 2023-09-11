Genshin Impact 4.1 Reveals the update on new Fontaine Map

A Genshin Impact leak has given players a sneak peek at the new map expansion.

A recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has shed light on a new section.

This expansion will be located north of the existing terrain.

Advertisement

A Genshin Impact leak has given players a sneak peek at the new map expansion coming in the upcoming 4.1 update. The most recent major update delighted players with the introduction of the highly anticipated Fontaine region, which brought a host of new characters into the game’s official storyline.

Among these new characters, we met Fontaine’s Hydro Archon Furina, known as the God of Justice, along with another Hydro user named Neuvillette, a Geo character named Navia, and several others. Genshin Impact typically unveils new parts of a major region throughout its storyline, gradually unlocking them for exploration. Currently, five out of the seven main regions are accessible, with Natlan and Snezhnaya remaining the only unexplored nations.

A recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has shed light on a new section of the map set to arrive in version 4.1. The Fontaine region, often considered a fan favorite, stands out with its unique design that combines elements of 1910s France with futuristic themes. It’s also known as the Nation of Justice and boasts advanced technology, introducing unique enemies from the Automaton family. Surprisingly, this expansion will be located north of the existing terrain, which caught some fans off guard.

Many players had expected the region to expand to the east, as there is a significant gap of uncharted territory between Liyue and Fontaine. Speculations range from it being a vast sea to a potentially crucial location in the game, as the floating island known as Celestia is situated above this area.

Regarding new playable characters, Genshin Impact has officially confirmed two additions: Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Both are catalyst users integral to Fontaine’s main storyline. According to a recent leak, Neuvillette is expected to appear in the first banner cycle alongside Hu Tao, scheduled for release at the end of September.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Wriothesley, as he is the game’s first Cryo catalyst user, capable of applying elemental damage with his Normal Attacks. This unique ability could make him a valuable asset for team compositions centered around Freeze or Melt elemental reactions.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Genshin Impact chart shows 4.0 Spiral Abyss The impact chart reveals which characters are currently the most popular. In...