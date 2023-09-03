Genshin Impact chart shows 4.0 Spiral Abyss

The impact chart reveals which characters are currently the most popular.

A recent Genshin Impact chart reveals which characters are currently the most popular in the Fontaine version of the Spiral Abyss. In Genshin Impact, character popularity tends to shift with each update as new playable characters gain popularity upon their introduction. This is especially true for characters from the latest game region, as they become more favored by players who are exploring the new content.

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is essentially a challenging dungeon with 12 floors, each filled with different mobs and enemies. Players complete it to earn valuable rewards like Primogems and Mora. The Spiral Abyss presents players with specific enemy challenges on each floor, requiring them to strategize to succeed. With the version 4.0 update, Genshin Impact introduced new enemies and bosses from the Fontaine region into the Spiral Abyss and altered the buffs provided on each floor. For example, players now receive elemental mastery and increased elemental damage on the top floor.

A user has shared a chart displaying the most popular Genshin Impact characters in the Fontaine version of the Spiral Abyss. Topping the list are Yelan, Bennett, Nahida, Kazuha, and Xingqiu, while characters like Heizou and Chongy are at the bottom. Notably, the five-star catalyst user Kokomi is ranked just below Xingqiu on the list. It’s important to understand that these usage rates are based on the number of players who own each character.

Comparing this list to the previous Spiral Abyss version, some characters have moved up or down in popularity. For instance, Bennett has risen to the top tier, whereas older characters like Xinyan, Amber, and Aloy are not as favored. Additionally, some characters’ usage rates are inflated because only a small percentage of players own their banners.

In Genshin Impact, team composition is crucial, involving four playable characters with diverse abilities. These combinations help players overcome various challenges and create elemental reactions for powerful combos. Fortunately, Genshin Impact offers a wide range of characters to choose from, allowing players to dominate the current meta. It’s important to note that character rarity doesn’t necessarily determine their effectiveness, as many four-star characters can compete with others thanks to their versatile kits.

