Genshin Impact launch new daily Commission System

The developers behind Genshin Impact have shared some exciting updates for the upcoming version 4.1. One of the major changes is an overhaul of the Daily Commission system, where players will now collect Encounter Points and exchange them for rewards. These Daily Commissions are tasks that allow players to earn Primogems, with each commission granting 10 Primogems. These precious gems can be used for Wishes and upgrading the Battle Pass.

In version 4.1, Genshin Impact will introduce a variety of new content, including a fresh Archon quest, limited-time events, weapons, and character banners featuring Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Players can also look forward to an expanded Fontaine map with new areas and a generous gift of at least 1600 Primogems in celebration of the game’s third anniversary. Additionally, a formidable new world boss called the Millennial Pearl Seahorse will make its debut, dealing Electro damage with its area-of-effect skill and projectiles.

HoYoverse, the team behind the game, has revealed detailed information about the revamped Daily Commission system. Players will earn Encounter Points by completing quests, exploring the world, participating in events, and collecting materials. These points can then be exchanged for rewards. Version 4.1 will bring an expansion of the Daily Commission content, offering players more ways to engage with daily activities and earn rewards. However, it’s important to note that players need to reach Adventure Rank 15 or complete Archon Quest Chapter 2: Act 3 to unlock Daily Commissions.

Furthermore, HoYoverse is working on a “One-Click Expeditions” feature, making it more convenient for players to embark on expeditions in the game.

The Daily Commission system has been a valuable way for players to access fresh content and obtain valuable rewards, but some players have found it repetitive and time-consuming. Thankfully, the developers have listened to player feedback and introduced the “Encounter Points” feature, giving players more choices for engaging in playable content.

This in-game feature will resemble the daily missions in Honkai: Star Rail, allowing players to complete their preferred tasks. Version 4.1 will also bring quality-of-life improvements, including a prompt showing the current limit of players’ Adventure Rank. The level requirement for the Embattle quest will be lowered from 20 to 16, enabling players to access special rewards sooner in their journey.

