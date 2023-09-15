Genshin Impact leak hinted towards Furina’s Kit

Genshin Impact has provided additional insights.

A recent leak related to Genshin Impact has provided additional insights into an upcoming character known as Furina, the Hydro user also referred to as the God of Wisdom. Furina has been making appearances in the ongoing Fontaine storyline, portraying a confident and theatrical persona.

In the world of Genshin Impact, Furina holds the role of one of the seven Archons and serves as the primary protector of the Hydro nation. It’s expected that she will play a prominent role throughout the Fontaine storyline, much like previous Archons and her impending release has generated a significant amount of anticipation.

A post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has disclosed more details about Furina’s complete kit as the Hydro Archon. According to this leak, Furina’s abilities will be closely tied to a stacking system based on her HP, which aligns with her Hydro affinity. Regaining HP will boost her healing capabilities while losing HP will enhance her elemental damage output.

Furina’s Elemental Skill involves her summoning a small creature, which appears to be the primary source of her off-field damage. This creature will offer various effects depending on the type of attacks performed by the active character. However, unlike typical elemental skills tied to elemental damage types, Furina’s skill will vary depending on whether Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks are used.

As for her Elemental Burst, it’s expected to provide a damage boost and introduce Hydro infusion. Notably, the Hydro Archon is rumored to possess the ability to drain HP from her entire team, but she also incurs health loss while on the field, and this interaction is linked to her damage multipliers.

Many fans are intrigued by this unique mechanic, as it’s uncommon for Genshin Impact characters to have a detrimental impact on their team members’ HP. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to approach these leaks with caution, as her official release is likely still several months away.

Regarding Furina’s release date, HoYoverse has confirmed that she won’t be part of the upcoming Genshin Impact update 4.1, which is set to introduce two new catalyst users, Neuvillette and Wriothesley. Based on previous speculations, players can anticipate Furina’s inclusion in the playable roster in version 4.2, which, following the game’s regular update schedule, should become available around early November.

