Genshin Impact leak reveal the new enemy for Version 4.2

A recent leak about Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 4.2 has surfaced, revealing the introduction of a new enemy known as Ptakhur. Ptakhur’s design is reminiscent of creatures from the Spiral Abyss. Since the release of version 4.0, players have been speculating about upcoming enemies, including a rumor that suggests Childe’s mysterious whale might become the next weekly boss. However, it’s important to note that while some leaks may seem credible, they can sometimes turn out to be incorrect.

According to the leaks circulating on the internet, Genshin Impact version 4.2 will bring a wealth of new content, including a playable character, weekly bosses, events, and weapons. The highly anticipated five-star Hydro Archon Furina is set to arrive in the Fontaine region later this year. Additionally, Cyno, Baizhu, and Kamisato Ayato will be added to the banner rotation for a limited time. Since each Genshin Impact update typically lasts around 42 days, players can expect version 4.2 to be released in early November.

A leak from Videre Ark has unveiled concept art for a mysterious enemy named Ptakhur, scheduled to make its appearance in Genshin Impact with version 4.2. Ptakhur doesn’t appear to be a weekly boss but rather an elite enemy that players can encounter in the wild. The leaked concept art depicts Ptakhur as twice the size of playable characters, with a body type and armor design reminiscent of a Black Serpent Knight. Players on Reddit were intrigued by Ptakhur’s eerie appearance, with some speculating that it could be Genshin Impact’s take on an Abyss version of Childe.

It’s unclear whether Ptakhur is associated with the Abyss order or if it’s just a regular enemy found in the Fontaine region. Given its appearance and characteristics, it’s unlikely that Ptakhur is one of the weekly bosses, as they typically have more distinctive proportions and features. Players will need to wait until the release of version 4.2 to learn more about Ptakhur.

In Genshin Impact, the world of Teyvat is inhabited by a variety of enemies that players can challenge to test their progression. These enemies, ranging from Heralds and Dvalins to Whopperflowers, can unleash formidable attacks that can quickly defeat players. They are categorized into four groups based on their rarity and strength, with common and elite enemies being easier to confront compared to weekly and world bosses. Some of the more challenging enemies in Genshin Impact include the Fatui Skirmisher, Golden Wolflord, and Perpetual Mechanical Array.

