Genshin Impact leak reveal the Weapon Banner for Version 4.1

A fresh leak from the Genshin Impact community has given us a sneak peek into what’s coming in version 4.1. It seems this update will introduce a series of weapons with their unique base stats and rarity. Genshin Impact enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating version 4.1, which promises a plethora of new content ranging from playable characters and artifacts to special limited-time events. It’s been leaked that character banners for Wriothesley, Neuvillette, and Venti are part of the version 4.1 package.

Over the past few weeks, Reddit has been abuzz with leaks about Genshin Impact version 4.1. Some of these leaks suggest that Fontaine, one of the game’s regions, will be expanded with new areas to explore. Alongside the usual world boss battles and common foes, the upcoming update will bring five limited-time events later this year. These events will be brimming with valuable rewards and Primogems, which are essential for unlocking new banner characters. To celebrate Genshin Impact’s third anniversary, players will have the chance to participate in a daily login event and snag a heap of rewards.

According to a recent leak from Full Stop Chan, there’s a lineup of weapons coming in the version 4.1 banners. This includes Neuvillette’s five-star Catalyst Tome of the Eternal Flow. In the first half of the banners, you can expect to see The Dockhand’s Assistant and Portable Power Saw, both with a four-star rarity. The second half of the update will introduce a fresh Bow and Polearm, known as Range Gauge and Prospector’s Drill. If this leak holds true, a four-star Catalyst called Ballad of the Boundless Blue will be an event weapon in Genshin Impact version 4.1.

The leak also provides details on when these weapons will be added to the current banner. Tome of the Eternal Flow, The Dockhand’s Assistant, and Portable Power Saw are set to debut on October 27, while Range Gauge and Prospector’s Drill will become available on October 18. Wriothesley’s five-star Catalyst Cashflow Supervision is also expected to be part of the version 4.1 weapon banners. Keep in mind that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

In Genshin Impact, there are five different weapon types that players can obtain through Wishes or by discovering them in chests scattered throughout the world of Teyvat. Each weapon possesses its unique rarity and special skills that can prove invaluable in various situations. The five weapon types are Catalyst, Sword, Bow, Polearm, and Claymore, each catering to different aspects of character enhancement. For instance, Bows excel at battling ranged adversaries, while Polearms deliver consistent damage over time.

