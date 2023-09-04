Genshin Impact player introduces the new version of Furina

Genshin Impact fan has crafted an adorable crochet of new characters.

The recent 4.0 major update in the game introduced a slew of new characters.

The Hydro Archon is currently an NPC exclusive to a specific quest in Chapter IV.

Genshin Impact fan has crafted an adorable crochet of one of the game’s new characters, Furina, who wields Hydro powers. The recent 4.0 major update in the game introduced a slew of new characters, many of whom are expected to join the playable roster in the upcoming months.

Among these characters is Furina, the Hydro Archon, who is currently an NPC exclusive to a specific quest in Chapter IV of Genshin Impact’s Archon Quests. Despite her role as an Archon, Furina has a childlike temperament and a tendency to be impatient, which has endeared her to the gaming community.

A Reddit user by the name of MikaD0000 has shared their charming crocheted rendition of Furina, and it garnered significant attention within the community, receiving nearly 800 upvotes on the game’s official subreddit. Fans praised the simplicity and elegance of the design. Much like the previous major regions introduced in the game, it’s likely that Furina will play a central role in Fontaine’s main storyline. Despite being known as the God of Judgment, Furina sometimes makes judgments in haste, leading Chief Justice Neuvillete to intervene and temper her impulsiveness to avoid unnecessary complications.

When trials don’t proceed as planned, Furina often employs cunning tactics to regain control. In a recent trial, she revealed a dark secret about characters Lyney and Lynette and their connections to the infamous Fatui organization, which turned the tide of the trial in her favor. What sets Furina apart from the previous Archons is the amount of internal dialogue she engages in whenever she appears on screen.

Following the usual pattern established by HoYoverse, players of Genshin Impact can anticipate Furina joining the playable roster in version 4.2, assuming a similar timeline as with previous Archons like Sumeru and Nahida. However, HoYoverse has confirmed that she won’t become playable in version 4.1, as they have already announced two other characters, Neuvillete and Wriothesley.

Based on HoYoverse’s typical update schedule, players can expect Genshin Impact update 4.2 to be released at the end of September. In terms of her in-game abilities, Furina is likely to be a versatile character capable of fitting into various team compositions in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices, with a Switch version in development.

