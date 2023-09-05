Genshin Impact player share hilarious tips to Reach treasure Chest

A Genshin Impact player recently shared a hilarious video.

A Reddit user named Paramita-Papilio shared a comical video on how to obtain the rewards.

The player uses Bennett’s Elemental Skill, Passion Overload, to access the platforms.

A Genshin Impact player recently shared a hilarious video demonstrating how to reach a chest using the character Bennett. For most travelers in the game, exploration and unique character designs are among their favorite aspects, and the addition of a new major region is a highly anticipated event.

Exploration has become even more popular with the introduction of a new diving mechanic in the recent 4.0 major update. This feature allows players to explore an entirely new underwater world filled with surprises, including new chests with valuable rewards.

In Genshin Impact, there are various ways to acquire chests, such as solving overworld puzzles or defeating different groups of enemies scattered throughout Teyvat. Some chests are placed in hard-to-reach locations that require players to utilize their playable characters’ abilities. While many players use straightforward skills like Venti’s Skyward Sonnet or Albedo’s Solar Isotoma to solve these challenges, some travelers get creative in their approach.

A Reddit user named Paramita-Papilio shared a comical video on how to obtain rewards from a chest in the Liyue region. This particular Exquisite Chest is positioned on a high platform surrounded by two lower ones, making it impossible to reach all the platforms with regular jumps.

In the video, the player uses Bennett’s Elemental Skill, Passion Overload, to access the second and third platforms. This skill has both a tap and a hold variation, each with different effects. Holding the Elemental Skill button causes Bennett to perform a powerful AoE Pyro attack that also propels him backward.

Despite the third platform being significantly higher than the second, the player manages to trigger the mechanism to collect the chest rewards, including Primogems, while in mid-air. Fans appreciate the cleverness of this trick, as evidenced by the post receiving over 4,000 upvotes on the game’s main subreddit, with many fans praising Paramita-Papilio’s creativity.

Some players have also noted that this video perfectly captures Bennett’s character, as the official storyline reveals that he appears to be plagued by extraordinary bad luck. However, despite his challenges, Bennett always manages to get the job done. He is also one of the most popular four-star characters in Genshin Impact, thanks to his simple kit that offers ample healing capabilities.

