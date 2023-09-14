Hades 2 recent update Gives Early Access Plans

Supergiant Games has provided an update regarding its plans for early access.

Supergiant initially released Hades in early access nearly two years prior.

Supergiant also confirmed that it will be doing a Technical Test for Hades 2.

Advertisement

Supergiant Games has provided an update regarding its plans for the early access launch of Hades 2, the sequel to its critically acclaimed roguelike from 2020. When Hades 2 was first announced in late 2022, Supergiant promised details regarding early access before the end of 2023. This is that promised update, which includes a tentative release window for Hades 2 in early access as well as other important plans as development moves forward toward an eventual full launch.

What’s important to recall is that the original Hades did not have a traditional development cycle and launch. Supergiant initially released Hades in early access nearly two years prior to its full launch. It spent those two years iterating on the game, gathering feedback with each update, and adjusting gameplay based on player impressions. While Hades was certain to be popular just based on Supergiant’s reputation, the developer attributes the early access feedback cycle to why Hades became the critically acclaimed full game it grew into.

In a lengthy blog post shared by Supergiant, the developer confirmed that it will be bringing back the early access development cycle for Hades 2. Starting in Q2 2024, a portion of Hades 2 will be made available in early access exclusively on PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Supergiant will gather feedback and use it to influence the development of future content. It will then deliver additional updates periodically, restarting the cycle.

Before the full early access launch, Supergiant also confirmed that it will be doing a Technical Test for Hades 2. This will also be held in Q2 2024 and will serve as a flare for Hades 2’s early access approaching. Only a limited amount of players will be included in the Technical Test, as Supergiant focuses on solving technical and compatibility issues that could potentially harm the early access launch. The technical test will feature much less content from Hades 2 than the early access launch.

Supergiant does say that the early access for Hades 2 will be different from what it was for the original Hades. In short, Supergiant says it’s much better prepared this time around, as it knows what to expect. That could mean Hades 2 will have a shorter early access window, but that player feedback will still be just as important as with the first Hades.

Given the success of Hades, it’s easy to see Hades 2’s early access launch being one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. With that kind of success, Hades 2’s early access could prove to be much more controversial than the first game’s as a larger audience may be less empathetic regarding Supergiant’s goals. Supergiant deciding to do early access again shows that the developer truly believes in the benefits of the process, though. And it hopefully makes Hades 2 a better game in the end, just like its predecessor.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nintendo soon launch the Highest-Rated Games in October One of the top-rated games of 2023, is making its way to...