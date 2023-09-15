Helldivers 2 gets the new release date

It’s set to launch on February 8, 2024.

Sony has officially announced the release date for Helldivers 2, and it’s set to launch on February 8, 2024. This sequel was first revealed at the PlayStation Showcase event in May, and it introduced a significant change in gameplay perspective, shifting from the original top-down view to a third-person perspective.

Initially, the trailer for Helldivers 2 had mentioned that it would be available on both PS5 and PC in 2023. However, a recent leak suggested an October 2023 release date, which coincided with other major game launches, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Sony has now confirmed that Helldivers 2 has been delayed to February 2024, and they also provided fans with a fresh look at the game’s mechanics.

During a recent State of Play event, a new trailer for Helldivers 2 was unveiled, showcasing cooperative gameplay and offering a brief glimpse of its menus. The trailer displayed a squad of four players taking on formidable enemies, showcasing various weapons and equipment that players will have at their disposal. Additionally, the trailer teased the customization options available in Helldivers 2 and confirmed the release date of February 8, 2024. Pre-orders for the game are set to begin on September 22, 2023, starting at 1 AM PST.

While 2023 has already been a remarkable year for game releases, the delay of Helldivers 2 allows it to potentially avoid a crowded release period. However, it’s worth noting that February 2024 is also filled with major game launches, including titles like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Persona 3 Reload, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It will be intriguing to see how Helldivers 2 performs on PS5 and PC when it hits the market early next year.

The State of Play presentation also featured other game announcements, such as a new story DLC for Tales of Arise. Foamstars received a trailer, and Capcom showcased the highly-anticipated Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4. Fans also received more information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which highlighted the game’s open-world activities. It was revealed that players can seamlessly switch between Peter and Miles in the game, with a greater emphasis on exploration and discovery. Insomniac Games, the developer, also mentioned that players will have access to over 65 different suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

