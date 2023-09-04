Hogwarts legacy 2 leaked

The game was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros.

Additionally, plans are in place to release the game on the Nintendo Switch.

The incredible success of Hogwarts Legacy almost guarantees the development of a sequel.

Advertisement

The game, developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros, has broken sales records and is the top-selling new game of 2023 so far.

Initially, Hogwarts Legacy was only available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but it was later ported to PS4 and Xbox One. Additionally, plans are in place to release the game on the Nintendo Switch later this year, which is expected to boost its sales even further. While the upcoming Call of Duty game could potentially outperform Hogwarts Legacy, it’s challenging to envision any other game surpassing its popularity.

The incredible success of Hogwarts Legacy almost guarantees the development of a sequel. A reputable leaker named MyTimetoShineHello, known for accurate MCU leaks, has mentioned on Twitter that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is indeed in the works. However, there are no additional details available at this time, so it’s essential to approach this information with some caution until officially confirmed.

Considering the first game’s triumph, the development of a Hogwarts Legacy sequel seems like a logical step. Fans will likely be pleased to hear that the project is reportedly “in the works,” assuming the information from MyTimetoShineHello is accurate. As with any leak, it’s wise to remain skeptical until official sources provide more information.

If this leak turns out to be true, it could imply that there won’t be any DLC (downloadable content) for Hogwarts Legacy. While it was previously confirmed that there were no DLC plans for the game, some fans hoped for post-launch expansions given its success. However, if Avalanche is already focusing on the sequel, it might not have the resources to develop DLC for the original game. In light of fan demand for DLC, it’s possible that the sequel will be designed with post-launch expansions in mind.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Bandai Namco working on a new Pac-Man Game The original Pac-Man first appeared in arcades in 1980. A recent trademark...