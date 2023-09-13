Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are not happy with new announcement

Silksong fans are expressing frustration over Unity’s recent announcement.

The expectation was that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Currently, the game doesn’t have a release date.

Fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong are expressing frustration over Unity’s recent announcement of significant changes to its service cost, and this news has raised concerns across the gaming industry. Hollow Knight: Silksong was initially revealed in February 2019, but it’s become one of those cases where a sequel was announced too early. Part of the reason for the delay is that Team Cherry, the indie studio behind the game, is quite small and is working on an ambitious project. Despite some playful memes and jokes, most Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have been patient and understanding of the studio’s situation.

Previously, the expectation was that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be available on Xbox Game Pass and other platforms in the first half of 2023. However, several Microsoft announcements for that period did not include the game. Currently, the game doesn’t have a release date, and Unity’s recent changes could make matters worse.

In essence, Unity plans to start charging developers for every installation of a game created with its engine. This applies even to developers on a Unity Pro plan, which costs about $2,000 per year. While Pro plan users will have a higher threshold before charges kick in and slightly lower fees, many indie developers are concerned that this change could lead to financial difficulties. Additionally, there’s the worry that unhappy users might intentionally “install bomb” an indie studio, causing financial harm. Initially, it was reported that this change would even affect installations via Xbox Game Pass, but later reports suggested Unity would charge the distributor (Microsoft), which could cause friction with the tech giant. In summary, it’s a combination of unwelcome news and poor communication, and the potential impact on game development, especially in the indie scene, is significant.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is being developed using Unity, and it’s unlikely to be released before Unity’s new pricing plan takes effect on January 1, 2024. Even for older games, this plan could pose problems. Some fans have suggested they would wait for the game to be ported to a different engine, which could add years to the development time. Others are simply frustrated. As of now, Team Cherry has not publicly commented on Unity’s announcement.

Many people in the industry believe that Unity may eventually reverse these changes, although it’s uncertain. What is clear, however, is that many developers have lost faith in Unity due to this decision, and the impact on highly anticipated and smaller-scale games, as well as gamers themselves, could be significant.

