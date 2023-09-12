Honkai: Star Rail players wanted to update this feature

Star Rail has been eagerly requesting a specific customization feature.

Honkai has responded to player feedback by introducing features like in-game Friends Chat.

They suggest the addition of customizable “guest rooms.”

Advertisement

Fans of Honkai: Star Rail have been eagerly requesting a specific customization feature to be added to the game. Despite its recent release in April, the developers have been consistently updating Honkai: Star Rail with new content and improvements in each patch. However, this sought-after feature would allow players to showcase their creativity.

In recent updates, Honkai: Star Rail has responded to player feedback by introducing features like in-game Friends Chat and chat stickers for friends. The developer, HoYoverse, frequently communicates with fans through dev blogs, outlining upcoming features and fixes for future versions.

One feature that has been a topic of discussion but hasn’t been addressed by HoYoverse is a housing system within the game. Players, like Reddit user HerrscherOfMagic, have elaborated on the potential benefits of having customizable spaces on the Astral Express. They suggest the addition of customizable “guest rooms” where companion characters could interact with players. Previously, some players had requested a similar feature, one that would provide the Trailblazer with their own room instead of sleeping on the Parlour Car couch.

Many players in the comments section support HerrscherOfMagic’s idea, especially those who have invested time and effort in housing systems in games like Genshin Impact. However, there are concerns about the technical challenges, particularly the game’s load limit.

While Honkai: Star Rail may not be as demanding on hardware as Genshin Impact, it’s possible for HoYoverse to incorporate some form of a housing system. They could consider the guest room concept, especially since the Astral Express Crew is often away on missions. Another option could be something like idle chibi dorms, as seen in Honkai Impact 3rd. Regardless of the approach, introducing a housing system in Honkai: Star Rail would provide players with a creative outlet for decorating, particularly if it includes versatile customization tools.

Currently, Honkai: Star Rail is in the midst of Version 1.3’s first phase, with Version 1.4 already generating excitement. Version 1.4 will introduce new five-star banner characters, Jingliu and Topaz, along with four-star Guinaifen, prompting players to start saving Stellar Jades and Star Rail Passes for the upcoming content.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Star Rail announces the drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae During its run, there will be improved drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae...