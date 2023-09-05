Honkai Star Rail shows the Numby combat

Star Rail has given us a sneak peek at the gameplay of an upcoming five-star character.

A recent leak for Honkai: Star Rail has given us a sneak peek at the gameplay of an upcoming five-star character named Topaz, along with her loyal companion Numby. What’s intriguing is that these two characters function as a single playable unit, a rarity in gacha-based games.

The official social media accounts of Star Rail have already confirmed that Topaz will be introduced in version 1.4, expected to arrive in the first half of October. But she won’t be the only addition to the roster; HoYoverse has also revealed another five-star unit named Jingliu and a four-star character named Xueyi.

In the leaked footage posted on the Honkai: Star Rail Leaks subreddit, we see Topaz and Numby in action during combat. In this game, players can form teams of up to four different characters, carefully selecting those with compatible abilities to maximize damage output. In the leaked video, Topaz is joined by three characters: the five-star Physical character Clara, the five-star Imaginary user Luocha, and the four-star Fire unit Asta. The player utilizes this team to take advantage of Topaz’s unique kit, which revolves around follow-up attacks triggered automatically under specific conditions.

Fans have noted that Topaz will likely serve as a valuable support character for the five-star Fire user Clara. Her kit, designed around The Hunt mechanic, promises significant single-target DPS potential—a crucial asset when facing formidable foes. Topaz’s skill summons a Wrap Trotter named Numby, dealing Fire damage to a target and applying the Burn status with a 100% chance.

Topaz’s Ultimate ability enhances Numby by increasing its Crit Rate, Speed, and Damage Multiplier. Numby then unleashes two attacks before returning to its regular state. Some fans have expressed a desire to see Topaz herself perform more attacks, as Numby appears to be doing most of the work.

There’s speculation that Topaz and Numby may debut together in the game’s first double banner, as recent leaks suggest that Honkai: Star Rail version 1.4 could feature its first rerun. However, the exact release date for these characters remains uncertain, as HoYoverse has not clarified whether Topaz will appear in the first or second banner cycle of the upcoming update.

