Intel launch another Driver Update to Address Starfield Issues

Intel has rolled out another Arc GPU driver update, aiming to enhance the performance of Starfield. What’s intriguing here is that the Intel Arc A770 GPU doesn’t meet the game’s minimum requirements, but Intel is clearly keen on ensuring that its Arc customers get the best possible Starfield experience. This marks the second driver update aimed at addressing issues with the game, yet it appears there are still lingering problems that have left Intel Arc GPU owners feeling frustrated.

Starfield made its debut on September 6, and from the outset, Intel Arc GPU owners encountered numerous optimization challenges. The initial drivers released by Intel failed to resolve these issues, leading to a growing chorus of discontent among users. The game was co-developed in partnership with AMD and incorporates various new technologies developed by AMD to deliver an optimal experience on Team Red graphics cards.

Following the first driver update, Intel has now introduced another version, the 31.0.101.4676 Non-WHQL driver, which further fine-tunes Starfield for Arc GPUs. According to the changelog, this update addresses problems like incorrectly rendered glass surfaces and objects, along with missing character eyebrows, while also enhancing stability across different areas of the game. While this should provide some relief for Starfield players, it’s clear that numerous issues still need fixing.

This demonstrates Intel’s commitment to providing the best possible Starfield experience for Arc GPU owners. Interestingly, game developer Bethesda has stated that the Intel Arc A770 GPU, the most powerful in Intel’s Arc series, falls short of meeting the game’s minimum requirements. A gamer who sought assistance from Bethesda regarding Starfield’s performance on their Arc A770 GPU received a response from customer support stating that the A770 doesn’t meet the game’s minimum requirements, which are set at an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti.

This statement from Bethesda is somewhat perplexing, considering that Intel launched the Arc series GPUs, particularly the A770, to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Therefore, the fact that the game supports a seven-year-old GPU like the 1070 Ti and not the Arc A770 is rather surprising, to say the least.

