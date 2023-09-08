Kingdom Hearts 3 reveal the hidden Fantasy

A dataminer recently uncovered an intriguing detail that would have linked Kingdom Hearts 3.

The protagonist of Final Fantasy 15, sparked comparisons.

A dataminer using the Twitter handle TruebladeSeeker uncovered a hidden ability.

Advertisement

A dataminer recently uncovered an intriguing detail that would have linked Kingdom Hearts 3 to Final Fantasy 15. Kingdom Hearts combines characters from Final Fantasy and Disney’s classic animated films to tell an original tale of Sora, a young boy, and his friends traveling across various worlds to combat the forces of darkness. This epic journey culminated in Kingdom Hearts 3 in 2019, where Sora and his companions faced off against the sinister Master Xehanort and his Organization 13.

The storyline was further expanded in the Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC, introducing new boss fights and additional story arcs that shed light on what happened to Sora after his mysterious disappearance in the game’s ending. This leads to the “Secret Episode,” where Sora encounters a sword-wielding teenager named Yozora. Yozora’s striking resemblance to Noctis Lucis Caelum, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 15, sparked comparisons.

The similarities between Yozora and Noctis go beyond their similar appearances and preference for black leather battle attire. A dataminer using the Twitter handle TruebladeSeeker uncovered a hidden ability in Yozora’s Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC boss battle called “Shift Break.” This move involves Yozora teleporting around the battlefield by tossing his sword, mirroring Noctis’s Warp Strike move in Final Fantasy 15. Even the name “Shift Break” was the original Japanese name for Noctis’s Warp Strike. The footage shared by TruebladeSeeker demonstrates the remarkable similarity between the two moves.

While much about Yozora remains a mystery, there are speculations that he will play a significant role as a supporting protagonist in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4. Before his intense battle with Sora, Yozora briefly appeared in a Verum Rex game trailer within Kingdom Hearts 3’s Toy Story world. Additionally, the Nameless Star in the Final World asks Sora for help in finding his missing heart. It’s still unclear how this request will tie into Sora’s sudden presence in Quadratum or the overarching narrative of the Lost Master Arc set to unfold in Kingdom Hearts 4.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Payday 3 reveals their DLC plan for the Roadmap The highly anticipated multiplayer heist shooter has outlined their plans. These updates...