Last of Us 2 Director hints towards the epic action game

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us Part 2 and the head of Naughty Dog, dropped some subtle hints about the possibility of a sequel in the beloved series. Druckmann has been quite busy lately, overseeing the production of a new season of The Last of Us TV show and taking the helm of his studio following the departure of his co-president at Naughty Dog. It’s safe to say he has a lot on his plate.

Just last year, Druckmann and Naughty Dog brought the original The Last of Us to the PS5, which was a hit with fans and quickly became one of the best single-player games on the platform. The success of the updated game, combined with the popularity of the HBO series, has reignited interest in the franchise and left many gamers speculating about when the next installment will arrive. While there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, it’s starting to feel inevitable that The Last of Us 3 is in the works.

During the Entertainment Weekly interview, Druckmann was asked about a potential sequel to The Last of Us Part 2, and his response was rather intriguing. He mentioned that he “can’t say anything” and even joked that his communications director would “slaughter” him if he spilled the beans. While this isn’t a direct confirmation, Druckmann’s evasive response and the implication that he could get into trouble for revealing more information strongly suggest that a new game is indeed in development.

It’s reasonable to assume that if there were no plans for another game, Druckmann would have simply denied it. The fact that he’s being cautious with his words indicates that there’s something worth discussing. Moreover, this isn’t the first time Druckmann has hinted at The Last of Us 3, suggesting an ongoing pattern of building excitement for an upcoming announcement, which seems to be working well with fans.

While some argue that Uncharted is Naughty Dog’s flagship series, there’s no denying that The Last of Us has played a significant role in the developer’s success. It’s likely just a matter of time before gamers get a sequel, and the hints dropped by Druckmann only fuel the speculation that The Last of Us 3 is already in the works, if not actively in development. While there’s no concrete news yet, fans should keep their eyes peeled for updates in the near future. In the meantime, they can replay the first two games and look forward to Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO.

