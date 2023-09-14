Mario VS Donkey Kong fight make a comeback with Co-Op Support

Mario and Donkey Kong share a long history.

The classic handheld puzzle game “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” is making a comeback on the Nintendo Switch with improved graphics and new co-op support. Mario and Donkey Kong share a long history, dating back to their debut in the original Donkey Kong arcade game in 1981. Over the years, these iconic Nintendo characters have taken on various roles, from friends to rivals, appearing together in games like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. There was even a series of portable spin-off games dedicated to their legendary feud.

The original “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” was first released on the Game Boy Advance in 2004. It blended platforming and puzzle elements, with players controlling Mario as he embarked on stages to rescue toy-like mini-Marios kidnapped by Donkey Kong. Several sequels to “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” have been released since then, with the most recent one being “Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars” for the Wii U in 2015.

Now, the original “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” is being remade for the Nintendo Switch and is set to launch on February 16, 2024. This announcement was one of the highlights of a recent Nintendo Direct livestream. The colorful trailer showcased the game’s plot and platformer-puzzle gameplay. In the game, Donkey Kong swipes the mini-Mario toys, prompting Mario to spring into action. Players guide Mario through puzzle-like courses, solving various challenges along the way.

The trailer also demonstrated how players must use their observation skills to solve dilemmas Mario encounters during his journey. For example, Mario has to cross a spike-filled gap to reach a key on the other side, and he accomplishes this by grabbing a wind-up monkey’s tail to carry him across. Mario can also perform Handstand Jumps, backflips, trigger structures with switches, and bounce off enemies to collect mini-marios and clear stages.

In addition to these exciting updates, the new version of “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” will introduce local co-op play, allowing friends to tackle the game’s challenges together, controlling Mario and Toad. The original “Mario vs. Donkey Kong” games are often considered hidden gems from the Game Boy Advance era. With this Switch update coming in February, fans will have the opportunity to relive the epic rivalry or experience it for the first time.

