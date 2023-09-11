Modern Warfare 2 Has a Hilarious Error

Modern Warfare 2 recently made an interesting discovery.

It turns out that this loading screen features an unexpected mouse cursor icon.

A user shared a screenshot of the current loading screen.

Modern Warfare 2 recently made an interesting discovery related to the Sattiq Cave Complex map’s loading screen. It turns out that this loading screen features an unexpected mouse cursor icon that was never properly hidden or removed. While many Call of Duty enthusiasts have shifted their attention to the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3, which continues the storyline from the previous games with Task Force 141 and brings back the notorious villain Vladimir Makarov, the current game is still receiving updates and fresh content to keep players engaged.

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 began last month, introducing numerous changes and additions. These include new operators like Graves, Oz, and even a collaboration with Crystal Dynamics that brought Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft into the game. New multiplayer maps such as Strike and the former beach town resort Punta Mar were also included. However, amidst all these updates, some players have become fixated on an amusing error in an older map’s loading screen, one that cannot be unseen.

A user shared a screenshot of the current loading screen for the Sattiq Caves Complex map, which was originally added in Season 3. At first glance, the image appears normal, with a view of the map centered on a burning downed plane. However, a small detail caught the user’s eye. Just below the airplane, there’s a seemingly out-of-place mouse cursor, the kind you’d typically see on a computer. Clearly, this is an oversight on the developer’s part, perhaps a result of forgetting to remove the mouse cursor when taking a screenshot or extracting an image from a video file.

While this discovery isn’t a major issue, especially when compared to some of the current bugs and glitches in Modern Warfare 2, many fans were surprised that such a small detail had been overlooked, especially by a prominent developer like Infinity Ward. Others found it amusing but ultimately harmless, suggesting that if people wanted to express frustration, there were more significant in-game issues to address.

In fact, some players appear to be more concerned about the recently added M13C Assault Rifle in Season 5, which many have deemed as pointless. Compared to other weapons in Modern Warfare 2, like the similar M13B Assault Rifle from Season 1, the M13C falls short in performance, with reduced range and higher recoil. Consequently, many players are opting for older and more reliable weapons instead.

