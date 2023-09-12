Modern Warfare players may expect a crossover with Diablo 4

Modern Warfare 2 might have a surprise in store for players by introducing characters from Diablo 4.

There’s a rumor making the rounds that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have a surprise in store for players by introducing characters from Diablo 4. These leaks suggest that this unexpected twist could coincide with an upcoming Halloween-themed event and the final season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Now, this rumor isn’t entirely outlandish because Call of Duty has a history of featuring guest characters. In the past, the game has incorporated various character skins, ranging from famous athletes like Lionel Messi to artists like Nicki Minaj, as well as iconic figures from other franchises, including superheroes and characters from different video games. You might recall Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lara Croft from Tomb Raider making appearances.

In the upcoming Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, fans can anticipate something special. Data miners have uncovered intriguing clues in the game’s code after the latest update, hinting at the inclusion of characters from Diablo 4, such as Lilith and Butcher. This has ignited speculation about an exciting crossover event that could align with the eagerly awaited Halloween celebration known as “The Haunting.” Additionally, another leak suggests that more operators will be joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including iconic figures like Skeletor from He-Man, Spawn, and Ash Williams from the Evil Dead series.

However, it’s important to note that there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the contents of Season 6’s bundles. The idea of Diablo’s infernal demons entering the world of Call of Duty is intriguing, especially considering that both franchises share the same publisher, Activision Blizzard.

Season 6 is scheduled to kick off for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on Wednesday, September 27, although it’s awaiting official confirmation from Activision. This launch pattern aligns with the established Call of Duty update schedule, featuring approximately two months between major updates released on Wednesdays. While unexpected delays are possible, they seem unlikely given the game’s advanced development stage.

Whether or not this crossover is real, it could be an exciting way for fans to bid farewell to this title as they eagerly await the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Friday, November 10. Even if these leaks turn out to be false, developers might still introduce fresh skins for players to enjoy during the Halloween event.

