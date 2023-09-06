Mortal 1 Kombat roster leaked on internet

There has been a leak of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch.

The creators of the game, are gearing up for the launch of their next intense fighting game.

Most of Mortal Kombat 1’s revamped character lineup has already been unveiled.

Advertisement

Recently, there has been a leak of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch, revealing its complete roster of playable fighters and Kameo assist characters. NetherRealm, the creators of the game, are gearing up for the launch of their next intense fighting game. Most of Mortal Kombat 1’s revamped character lineup has already been unveiled. What’s generating excitement among fans is that this latest installment takes place in a rebooted timeline, resulting in significant changes to classic character dynamics.

Many players had the opportunity to get a taste of Mortal Kombat 1 through various tests and hands-on demos hosted by NetherRealm over the summer. These demos showcased Mortal Kombat 1’s new Kameo mechanic, which introduces supporting fighters capable of executing powerful combo moves with the press of a button. Additionally, several of Mortal Kombat 1’s trademark fatalities were revealed, featuring characters like Johnny Cage dispatching their opponents in brutal ways. While there are a few weeks left until players can fully experience Mortal Kombat 1, some have reported sightings of the highly anticipated sequel in stores ahead of schedule.

One Reddit user, Rearisen, claims to have stumbled upon a physical copy of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo Switch and shared images that were subsequently removed from r/MortalKombat. These images displayed the complete base roster for Mortal Kombat 1, excluding any upcoming DLC fighters like Homelander or Peacemaker. The secondary Kameo roster of Mortal Kombat 1, featuring classic versions of well-known warriors from the Mortal Kombat universe prior to Liu Kang’s timeline reset at the end of Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC campaign, was also revealed.

Leaked Mortal Kombat 1 Primary Roster:

Liu Kang

Advertisement Kung Lao

Raiden

General Shao

Sindel

Geras

Reptile

Advertisement Havik

Ashrah

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Smoke

Rain

Advertisement Kenshi

Johnny Cage

Kitana

Mileena

Li Mei

Baraka

Advertisement Tanya

Reiko

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order)

Leaked Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Roster:

Advertisement Darrius

Nitara

Cyrax

Kano

Sonya Blade

Sektor

Advertisement Frost

Jax

Stryker

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Kung Lao

Advertisement Shujinko

Motaro

Goro

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Xbox will soon add the Biggest Games of the Year Microsoft has made a significant update to Xbox Game Pass. Starfield has...