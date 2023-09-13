Mortal Kombat 1 reveals the missing feature at launch day

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed that cross-play won’t be available right from the start.

Early Access is set to release later this week.

Some fans were also curious about the extent of cross-play.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 has revealed that cross-play won’t be available right from the start. It’s been an exciting few months for Mortal Kombat fans who had been speculating about a new game in the franchise for a long time. While many expected a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC, NetherRealm surprised everyone by essentially rebooting the entire universe, with Fire God Liu Kang taking center stage.

Since its announcement in May, there has been a flurry of updates and announcements. Fans recently got a glimpse of the final roster spots in the Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer. Some lucky individuals have even had the chance to play the game at events like EVO 2023 and beta sessions, helping to test out the online features before the official launch. Early Access is set to release later this week, followed by general access on September 19. However, NetherRealm wants to manage fans’ expectations by revealing that one feature won’t be available right away.

Despite previously confirming Cross-Play for Mortal Kombat 1, it appears that this popular feature won’t be ready when the game launches. The official Mortal Kombat account on X shared an update, expressing excitement about the game’s upcoming launch but also being transparent about the delay in the availability of cross-play, which will be introduced at a later date.

The news was met with disappointment from many fans, although they appreciated the early communication. Some fans were also curious about the extent of cross-play, wondering whether it would only include Xbox and PlayStation users or if it would also involve PC and Switch players. This curiosity is understandable, as Mortal Kombat 11 didn’t offer full cross-play compatibility, excluding PC from the console experience, which negatively impacted PC players.

While the delay in cross-play is undoubtedly disappointing, especially for those eager to play online right from the launch, there is some good news. NetherRealm confirmed through an FAQ on their website that Mortal Kombat 1 will use rollback netcode, which has become the industry standard for online fighting games in recent years. This technology focuses on maintaining stable connections regardless of players’ locations, resulting in a much-improved experience with significantly reduced delay and latency issues.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mortal 1 Kombat roster leaked on internet There has been a leak of Mortal Kombat 1 for the Nintendo...