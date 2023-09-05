New James Bond game is releasing soon

This top-down isometric action game will cast players in the role of 007.

A new James Bond video game called “Cypher 007” is set to arrive on Apple Arcade later this month. James Bond, the iconic spy from literature and film, has seen numerous licensed video games over the years, with “GoldenEye 007” for the Nintendo 64 being one of the most memorable. This first-person shooter, tied to the 1995 film of the same name, became a defining game of the N64 era and led to several other Bond-themed titles across different cinematic versions of the character.

In November 2020, IO Interactive, known for games like Hitman and Kane and Lynch, announced their work on another James Bond video game tentatively titled “Project 007.” While little is officially known about this new Bond game, it’s confirmed to feature a single-player narrative that explores the origin story of the iconic spy, delving into his affinity for high-tech gadgets and shaken martinis. Fans have been speculating about the gameplay style, wondering if it will follow the first-person shooter path of “GoldenEye” or offer a fresh take on Agent 007.

Now, Tilting Point, the publisher behind titles like “SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off” and “Star Trek Timelines,” is gearing up to launch a new James Bond mobile game called “Cypher 007” on Apple Arcade later this month. This top-down isometric action game will cast players in the role of 007 as he embarks on a mission to dismantle the criminal organization SPECTRE, led by Ernst Blofeld. Players will navigate classic James Bond scenarios and locations, using a combination of stealth and combat to achieve their objectives.

The recently released “Cypher 007” trailer on YouTube reveals gameplay elements such as stealth tactics to evade SPECTRE’s forces and engaging in melee combat when necessary. Of course, no James Bond adventure is complete without gadgets, and in this game, 007 employs an electric-shooting watch to disable security cameras and a remote-controlled drone for reconnaissance. The trailer also hints at vehicle segments, as Bond takes control of a helicopter to assault SPECTRE bases. The game’s release date is confirmed for September 29 on Apple Arcade.

“Cypher 007” and IO Interactive’s “Project 007” are releasing during a period of transition for the James Bond franchise, as Daniel Craig steps down from his long-held role as Bond. The internet is buzzing with rumors and speculation about who will be the next actor to portray the iconic spy in the upcoming 007 film. In the meantime, “Cypher 007” promises an exciting top-down action and stealth experience to keep fans entertained until more details about “Project 007” emerge.

