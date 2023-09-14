New SaGa game is ready to launch for Switch

Square Enix unveiled “SaGa Emerald Beyond.”

SaGa Emerald Beyond is positioned as an all-new original adventure.

It will feature a diverse cast of heroes and five distinct story arcs.

In the recent Nintendo Direct presentation, Square Enix unveiled “SaGa Emerald Beyond,” the latest addition to the beloved SaGa franchise. This announcement has stirred excitement among the dedicated fanbase that has cherished the series for its well-crafted stories, strategic turn-based battles, and unique free-form scenario system.

The SaGa series has been a prominent name in the RPG genre for over three decades, with its inception dating back to 1989 on the Game Boy. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2020 and following the success of recent SaGa remasters, fans had been eagerly anticipating a new installment. The fact that it was revealed during a Nintendo Direct stream is noteworthy, considering Nintendo’s status as a major RPG platform.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is positioned as an all-new original adventure that aims to raise the franchise’s already high standards. According to the game’s description in the Nintendo eShop, it will feature a diverse cast of heroes and five distinct story arcs. Furthermore, the game promises 17 unique worlds and an even more advanced free-form scenario system that adapts based on player choices and actions.

The upcoming title appears to combine the best elements of the SaGa franchise, offering both familiar gameplay mechanics and fresh innovations. The description highlights that it will have “the greatest number of branching plots of any game in the SaGa series,” emphasizing the dynamic nature of its narrative.

While initially revealed in a Nintendo-focused event, Square Enix later confirmed that SaGa Emerald Beyond is set for a digital release on a wide range of platforms – including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android – in early 2024.

The announcement of SaGa Emerald Beyond is not only a significant moment for the franchise but also for Square Enix as a whole. Designed to embody what makes the SaGa series unique, this installment aims to provide an expansive narrative and branching storylines, staying true to what fans have cherished about these games.

Square Enix is clearly taking ambitious steps with this new chapter, intending to offer the most comprehensive and nuanced SaGa experience to date. By opting for a multiplatform release, including mobile devices, the company is expanding the franchise’s reach, moving away from its tradition of limiting releases to a single platform. This move has the potential to attract a broader audience, extending the appeal of the franchise and securing its legacy for years to come.

