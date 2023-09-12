Nintendo 3DS series will soon launch for the switch

They’re bringing the Picross e series, which was originally on the 3DS.

The Picross e series on the 3DS spanned nine games released over a seven-year period.

Picross S+ will include all of these titles in one package, available for $44.91.

Advertisement

The developer, Jupiter Corporation, has exciting news for Nintendo Switch users. They’re bringing the Picross e series, which was originally on the 3DS, to the Nintendo Switch in a comprehensive package called Picross S+. This move will significantly expand the library of puzzle games available on the Switch, which previously consisted mainly of the Switch-exclusive Picross S series.

Jupiter’s Picross games have a history dating back to the Game Boy era, and they’ve primarily been associated with Nintendo’s handheld consoles. This makes sense as their gameplay is well-suited for portable gaming. Picross games are essentially nonogram puzzles, known by various names like paint-by-numbers, pick-a-pic, hanjie, and picture logic. Regardless of the name, the objective remains the same: players must fill in or leave blank cells in a grid based on the numerical clues provided for each column and row, ultimately revealing a hidden picture.

The Picross e series on the 3DS spanned nine games released over a seven-year period, concluding in 2018. Picross S+ will include all of these titles in one package, available for $44.91. This pricing structure is interesting as it will allow players to purchase each game individually for $4.99, starting from Picross e2 onward, while the 2011 Picross e-game serves as the base game. This approach offers flexibility to players who can gradually acquire more content at their own pace, a consumer-friendly alternative compared to some modern monetization practices.

One notable aspect is that Picross S+ includes all nine 3DS games in the series, even though only eight were released in the West. The ninth game was exclusive to Japan, making this re-release the first opportunity for international players to experience Picross e9. As for the release date, Jupiter hasn’t specified an exact date but has indicated that Picross S+ will arrive on the Switch sometime in 2024.

This collection will bring back a significant portion of Jupiter’s 3DS catalog, which hasn’t been available since Nintendo closed the eShop for the dual-screen handheld in March. While there are other well-received 3DS games from Jupiter like Pokemon Picross, the licensing complexities might hinder their porting to newer platforms.

Nevertheless, Picross S+ will enhance the Switch’s already impressive lineup of puzzle games, further solidifying its reputation as a fantastic console for puzzle enthusiasts. With this release, the Switch will boast a total of 21 Picross games.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nintendo shares bad news about Mario Kart Mario Kart Tour, the mobile racing game, is winding down its content...