Nintendo Amiibo hint towards the change in Horizon

Nintendo has made a change to the packaging of its Amiibo collectible figures, specifically the Super Smash Bros. themed ones. The updated packaging no longer mentions the Nintendo Switch console. This alteration in packaging details could hint at something happening at Nintendo, or it might not be a significant change at all.

Amiibo are collectible figurines introduced by Nintendo in 2014, coinciding with the release of Super Smash Bros for 3DS. These figures can be scanned with Nintendo consoles to unlock various in-game rewards. The Nintendo Switch also supports amiibo, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate even has its own set of amiibo figures. As these figures are being reprinted and made available in stores, it seems that the packaging design has been updated to remove references to older gaming systems.

Images of the updated Super Smash Bros. amiibo packaging were initially shared by a user named Ajimi on the Famiboards forum. Ajimi, who works in retail in France, received the “new” Smash amiibo, which are mostly the same as before but have notable changes to their packaging. The new boxes have a more “neutral” design and no longer mention a specific game or console. This has led to speculation that Nintendo might be preparing for the release of a successor to the Nintendo Switch, which could also be compatible with amiibo figures.

To provide a comparison, Ajimi shared pictures of both the new and old amiibo packaging. The new packaging simply states, “use amiibo with compatible software,” without any reference to the Switch. In contrast, the old packaging included information about compatibility with the Switch, 3DS, and Wii U, along with a screenshot from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. It was reported that amiibo reprints in other regions like Europe, Australia, and New Zealand also feature this “generic” packaging.

Some speculation suggests that Nintendo’s updated packaging is a way to “future-proof” the amiibo line. Over the past few years, Nintendo has phased out support and services for the Wii U and 3DS due to the aging hardware and the immense success of the Nintendo Switch. The updated packaging might be an effort to ensure that amiibo figures remain relevant when the Nintendo Switch eventually reaches the end of its lifecycle and a new console, compatible with amiibo, is introduced. However, it’s important to note that this is currently just speculation.

