Nintendo announces the direct event for September 2023

They promise to showcase around 40 minutes of upcoming Nintendo games set to release this winter.

It begins at 7 a.m. PT on September 14.

Fans can expect to see a showcase of Nintendo Switch games coming out this winter.

Advertisement

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated September 2023 Nintendo Direct event will be held on Thursday, September 14, at 7 a.m. PT. During this event, they promise to showcase around 40 minutes of upcoming Nintendo games set to be released this winter. Nintendo has a tradition of hosting Nintendo Direct events in September, so the rumors surrounding this September 2023 event have had many fans excited.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of buzz from leakers and credible industry insiders about this event. Some of them have even hinted at the games that might be featured. While it’s always wise to take leaks with a grain of salt, fans can tune in to the September 2023 Nintendo Direct tomorrow to see if any of these leaks turn out to be true.

During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, which begins at 7 a.m. PT on September 14, fans can expect to see a showcase of Nintendo Switch games coming out this winter. However, Nintendo hasn’t provided specific details about which games will be featured. This suggests that games scheduled for release in the fall of 2023, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG, might not be the focus since Nintendo recently had a dedicated Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct, and Super Mario RPG is a remake.

Among the games most likely to make an appearance at the event are the Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster and the Princess Peach game. There’s even word from a leaker that the Princess Peach game will not only be part of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct but will also reveal its official title during the presentation. Fans haven’t seen much of the Princess Peach game in action yet, so this will be an exciting opportunity to get a fresh look at it.

As for leaked games, several rumors suggest that a new Donkey Kong game could be featured, along with potential announcements related to the Metroid Prime and F-Zero franchises. While it’s essential to manage expectations, if even a fraction of the Nintendo Direct leaks turn out to be accurate, September 14 is shaping up to be an exciting day for Nintendo Switch fans.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nintendo 3DS series will soon launch for the switch They're bringing the Picross e series, which was originally on the 3DS....