Nintendo launch Sora Amiibo Figure

Nintendo has unveiled the final Amiibo figure in the Super Smash Bros.

It revealed Sora as the ultimate DLC character for Super Smash Bros.

This release will mark the final DLC fighter from Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo has unveiled the final Amiibo figure in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate series, featuring Kingdom Hearts’ Sora. Amiibos have been integrated into various Nintendo titles during the Wii U and Switch eras, but their most prominent use is in the Super Smash Bros. series. In these games, players can scan their Amiibos to train AI fighters, which adapt and improve based on the player’s style. Now, the last DLC character for the Switch game is getting his own Amiibo.

Nintendo surprised fans when it revealed Sora as the ultimate DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in late 2021. Sora, the spiky-haired protagonist from the Kingdom Hearts series, had been a highly-requested addition by fans, even winning the Super Smash Bros. Fighter Ballot for the Wii U and 3DS versions. Some fans had speculated that Disney’s tight control over its copyrighted characters might have prevented Sora’s inclusion in Smash. However, Sora is now set to receive his own Amiibo from Nintendo.

The announcement of Sora’s Amiibo came during the September Nintendo Direct. This release will mark the final DLC fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to receive his own Amiibo, with a specific release date in 2024 yet to be revealed. The Amiibo captures Sora’s iconic pose, with his Keyblade slung over his shoulder, as seen in the original Kingdom Hearts series and his reveal trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The unveiling of Sora’s Amiibo is likely the last big update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, who are now curious about the future of the series. Nintendo has not confirmed a successor to the immensely popular fighting game, and any potential successor may come after the launch of Nintendo’s next gaming console. Additionally, the series creator, Masahiro Sakurai, has announced his “semi-retirement” from the gaming industry, although some fans speculate that he may return for another Smash game. Sakurai now creates videos for his YouTube channel, sharing stories from his time developing games.

Sora’s Amiibo reveal was just one part of a packed Nintendo Direct that featured significant announcements. The broadcast included news about new titles, such as a remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, updates on the Super Mario RPG Remake, and Princess Peach: Showtime. Nintendo also surprised fans at the end of the Direct by confirming the long-awaited remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Super Smash Bros. enthusiasts can look forward to one final addition to the beloved fighting game when Sora’s Amiibo is released next year.

