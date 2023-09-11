Nintendo shares bad news about Mario Kart

Mario Kart Tour, the mobile racing game, is winding down its content updates.

A message was sent to Mario Kart Tour players.

This means no new drivers, tracks, karts, or gliders will be added.

Mario Kart Tour, the mobile racing game, is winding down its content updates after being available on mobile devices for four years. However, players can still enjoy a few more tours before the updates come to an end.

Since its launch on September 25, 2019, Mario Kart Tour has been a pocket-sized version of the beloved Mario Kart franchise, offering fans a chance to race on their mobile devices. The game had its share of ups and downs, primarily due to the presence of a loot box system, which didn’t sit well with many players.

A message was sent to Mario Kart Tour players, notifying them that the game will no longer receive new content after October 4, 2023. This means no new drivers, tracks, karts, or gliders will be added. While there is speculation that this decision might be related to the development of Mario Kart 9, nothing official has been confirmed, and there’s no mention of the mobile game being shut down.

Before the content updates cease, a few more tours are planned. The Anniversary Tour is set to launch on September 20, 2023, followed by the Battle Tour on October 4, 2023. Even after the Battle Tour, there will be a Halloween Tour featuring previous content on October 18, 2023. The possibility of another Mario Kart Tour Christmas event remains uncertain.

When it comes to Nintendo and mobile games, the company tends to shut them down if they don’t perform well financially. Fire Emblem Heroes, a gacha game, has been a significant revenue generator, surpassing $1 billion in revenue. In contrast, Mario Kart Tour didn’t achieve the same level of financial success, especially after the removal of the gacha mechanic due to player backlash.

Despite the ups and downs, Mario Kart Tour remains an entertaining addition to the Mario Kart franchise. While it’s disappointing that the game will no longer receive new content, fans of the racing series can look forward to the release of Wave 6 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe before the end of the year.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nintendo Amiibo hint towards the change in Horizon Nintendo has made a change to the packaging of its Amiibo collectible...