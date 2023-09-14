Nintendo soon launch the Highest-Rated Games in October

One of the top-rated games of 2023, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Dave the Diver, one of the top-rated games of 2023, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on October 26. This underwater adventure game initially launched on PC on June 28, quickly becoming a sensation in the gaming world. Players had been eagerly anticipating its arrival on consoles, particularly the Nintendo Switch.

While the Nintendo Switch version of Dave the Diver has been in development for some time, an official release date has been missing until now. Gamers can now mark October 26 on their calendars as the day they can dive into this deep-sea exploration game on the Switch. It’s worth noting that the Switch version will enjoy a period of exclusivity, meaning it will be available before potential releases on other consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

This exciting news was revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, alongside other noteworthy first-party Nintendo titles, intriguing indie games, and third-party releases planned for the Switch. Dave the Diver has garnered substantial acclaim since its PC debut, with an impressive overall critic rating of 89. This achievement places it among the top 20 highest-rated games of 2023, and it could even be a contender at The Game Awards in December.

Given its critical success, the game might receive nominations at The Game Awards, although that remains to be seen. For now, Nintendo Switch players can look forward to experiencing the game for themselves. While there’s hope for eventual PlayStation and Xbox versions, no official plans have been announced at the time of this writing.

