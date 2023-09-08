Payday 3 reveals their DLC plan for the Roadmap

The highly anticipated multiplayer heist shooter has outlined their plans.

These updates come in anticipation of the game’s launch on September 21.

This roadmap outlines four major DLC expansions planned for Payday 3.

However, not all the news about Payday 3 has been met with enthusiasm from fans of the franchise. The announcement that the game will require an always-online connection, even for solo players, disappointed many. This decision raised concerns about the common issues and limitations associated with live service games. Additionally, members of the dedicated modding community that flourished around Payday 2 will face challenges in practicing their craft in the sequel, given the complexities of modding an always-online game.

Despite these reservations, the Payday 3 development team has substantial ambitions for the game, as evidenced by the recent content roadmap shared on Twitter. This roadmap outlines four major DLC expansions planned for Payday 3, set to roll out over the year following the game’s launch. As of now, specific details about the content within each DLC pack are yet to be confirmed, with only their titles revealed: “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed.” This roadmap aligns with previous Payday 3 content announcements.

In addition to the major DLCs, the roadmap promises a range of extra content to be released during the same timeframe. These additions encompass seasonal events, new playable characters, skills, weapons, cosmetic items, and more. Fans of the franchise will recognize these as familiar content types that have been part of Payday 2 over the years. They will undoubtedly be eager to see how Payday 3 builds upon its predecessor’s offerings.

For those eager to get a taste of the game ahead of its launch, there’s an opportunity to participate in the Payday 3 open beta, which runs from September 8 to 11. However, it’s important to note that this beta will be based on an older build than the one set to be released later in the month. So, fans will need to exercise patience until the official launch to experience what Payday 3 truly has in store. Given the strong and enduring passion many players have for Payday 2, this sequel has quite a task ahead if it aims to surpass its predecessor.

