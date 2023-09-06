Persona 5 Cosplay official Pattern Released

The pattern is brought to fans by a company called First Stop Cosplay.

Cosplay holds a special place in the hearts of many anime and gaming enthusiasts, offering a creative way to express their love for beloved characters and series. Typically, cosplayers rely on reference photos to create their costumes from scratch. However, a significant development has emerged: an official cosplay pattern has been introduced for a popular character, the Protagonist from Persona 5 Royal. This pattern simplifies the cosplay process, even for beginners.

The cosplay pattern is brought to fans by a company called First Stop Cosplay. It has received official licensing in collaboration with ATLUS, the company responsible for Persona 5, and various other JRPG titles, including Shin Megami Tensei. While anime and gaming studios generally support cosplayers in crafting their own costumes, this official release of a cosplay pattern represents a new level of recognition for the hobby.

First Stop Cosplay, founded in 2019 by Amanda “Mari” Gregory when she was just 15 years old, aims to empower both novice and experienced cosplayers with the skills necessary to create their own costumes. All their patterns include comprehensive, user-friendly instructions and are available in contemporary sizing. Moreover, the patterns are crafted from durable, reusable material, ensuring they can be utilized repeatedly. It’s worth noting that cosplay patterns are a rarity, even in Japan, making First Stop Cosplay’s officially licensed product a noteworthy achievement.

The specific cosplay pattern is designed for the Protagonist from Persona 5 Royal, the enhanced edition of the Persona 5 franchise. The original Persona 5, launched in 2016, garnered immense popularity, leading to four spin-off games and an anime series. Persona 5 Royal, released in 2017, introduced two new characters and expanded the game’s storyline. It received numerous awards and nominations, with its reviews even surpassing those of the original game.

In Persona 5, characters exist in two versions: one in modern Tokyo, referred to as the “real world,” and their “persona” form in the Metaverse. The Protagonist, an unvoiced character whose name can be chosen by the player, is known as the main playable character in the real world. The cosplay pattern is designed for this version of the character, specifically his school uniform from Shujin Academy. This choice makes it a bit more manageable for less experienced cosplayers while retaining the character’s recognizability.

