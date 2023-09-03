Pokemon fans are disappointed by New Character Model of Mewtwo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have expressed their dissatisfaction.

Some fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have expressed their dissatisfaction with the updated character model of Mewtwo in the games. This concern arose following the launch of the latest Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the month of September.

In this event, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a seven-star Tera Raid boss battle featuring Mewtwo the Unrivaled. Mewtwo, a Psychic Tera-type Pokémon, possesses the ability to unleash powerful psychic attacks and prevent other Pokémon from consuming berries using its Unnerve ability. Players have the opportunity to catch this legendary Pokémon for their teams once they defeat it. The Tera Raid event will be available until September 17, giving players ample time to prepare their Pokémon for the encounter.

However, some players have voiced their disapproval of the new character model for Mewtwo. One Reddit user, JAMEZV1, expressed a preference for Mewtwo’s previous appearance in Pokémon Sword and Shield, sparking a discussion about whether the Pokémon franchise should stick with older designs or continue to update them. Many participants in the discussion agreed that Mewtwo’s visuals in Scarlet and Violet seemed of lower quality compared to those in Sword and Shield. Nevertheless, some players appreciated the updated character model because it conveyed a more “realistic” and “intimidating” expression for Mewtwo, despite certain graphical issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s worth noting that Game Freak, the developer, has been making updates to character models and animations for various Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans have previously observed changes in Charizard’s design and the scaling of some Pokémon to match their canonical sizes. These updates appear to be Game Freak’s way of giving the creatures a fresh look. In fact, some Reddit users have noticed such changes while playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Since its launch in November of the previous year, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have garnered mixed opinions from gamers due to initial issues. While Game Freak managed to address performance problems, some players still believe the games could run more smoothly. Nevertheless, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have gained significant popularity, with players investing time in the game’s stories, Pokémon hunting, and Tera Raid events.

In addition to the Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle, fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are eagerly anticipating the upcoming The Teal Mask DLC, which promises to introduce new quests, Pokémon, and graphical improvements to the games, generating excitement among players.

