Pokemon Go players are not satisfied with Great Storage Box

A recent addition to the Pokémon GO store called the “Great Storage Box” has stirred up some frustration among the game’s player base due to its functionality. Pokémon GO fans have been expressing their discontent with the game’s state for a while, and unconventional additions like this have only added to the overall negative sentiment from players.

In the gaming industry, microtransactions have become a common practice, albeit a somewhat controversial one. Gamers have a mixed relationship with them, often viewing them as an annoyance, even though the success of microtransactions demonstrates that players will reluctantly support them if the content is enticing. Pokémon GO, being a free-to-play mobile game, relies on the microtransaction model, which most players don’t have a problem with. However, a recent and relatively expensive addition to the Pokémon GO store has left many fans upset.

This new addition, known as the Great Storage Box, is somewhat misleading in its name. For 675 PokeCoins, purchasers of the Great Storage Box receive three premium battle passes, one Super Incubator, and a single Pokémon Storage upgrade. Many players on the Pokémon GO subreddit took issue with the fact that, despite its name suggesting otherwise, the box doesn’t actually provide any more storage than a regular Pokémon Storage upgrade.

However, when you break down the price of each item in the Great Storage Box, it’s not actually a bad deal. A single Super Incubator costs 200 PokeCoins, a Pokémon Storage upgrade is 200 PokeCoins, and a premium battle pass is 100 PokeCoins. This means that the Great Storage Box offers items worth 900 PokeCoins for only 675. To purchase it, players can either pay $9.99 for 1200 PokeCoins or gradually accumulate PokeCoins while playing Pokémon GO. The main issue appears to be with the name, as the primary item, and the one offering the most significant discount is the Super Incubator. As one Reddit user, Arielast, put it, “We probably expected it to be a bundle for 4 or 5 storage upgrades, but nope.”

Pokémon storage is a crucial aspect of Pokémon GO, and many players often struggle to manage it. As the number of Pokémon in the game continues to grow, the available storage space for players keeps shrinking.

