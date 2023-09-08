PS5 new game is developed by a 13-Year-Old boy

A talented 13-year-old developer is creating a new PS5 exclusive game.

A talented 13-year-old developer is creating a new PS5 exclusive game called Astrolander. This game shares similarities with another PS5 exclusive and leverages the haptic feedback features of the DualSense controller.

The PlayStation 5 stands out from its competitors, thanks in part to Sony’s DualSense wireless controller. This controller offers improved ergonomics for more comfortable extended gaming sessions, a built-in microphone, adaptive triggers that can adjust the resistance when pressing the L2 and R2 buttons, and haptic feedback. Haptic feedback is an advanced technology on the PS5 that allows players to feel a wide range of vibrations while playing. Initially, haptic feedback was a major selling point for the controller, but today, only a handful of games truly utilize this feature. Now, an indie developer is taking the initiative to explore this feature further.

Max Trest, a 13-year-old video game developer, is working on Astrolander, a game that fully embraces the DualSense’s haptic feedback feature. Trest’s development company, Lost Cartridge Creations, describes Astrolander as an action-packed adventure with local co-op, dramatic cutscenes, and incredible levels. Players will assume the role of a small rocket character named Haptic as he journeys through a peculiar world. Astrolander is set to be released exclusively for the PS5 in 2024, and interested players can already wishlist it on the PlayStation Store.

The trailer for Astrolander showcases gameplay where Haptic navigates the surreal environment. The trailer begins with Haptic attempting to evade laser-eyed rubber duckies in a pond, demonstrating how players will use the haptic feedback feature to avoid harm. The trailer proceeds to introduce more intriguing gameplay elements, including Haptic being pursued by a dragon, the introduction of Feedback, the game’s sidekick, and an underwater section where a UFO attempts to capture Haptic. The game world itself is highly imaginative, which is even more impressive given that it was crafted by a 13-year-old.

Upon viewing the trailer, some PS5 fans may immediately draw comparisons to another robot character, Astro Bot. Astro’s Playroom is an exclusive PS5 game bundled with the console, showcasing the capabilities of the DualSense wireless controller. Astro’s Playroom has become a fan-favorite experience for many PS5 players. For fans eagerly awaiting another Astro Bot game, Astrolander might offer the kind of experience they’ve been looking for.

