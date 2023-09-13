PS5 September Console Updates Social Features and accessibility

Sony has released the September 2023 system software update for the PlayStation 5.

This update focuses on accessibility and audio improvements.

Additionally, it expands the options for high-end SSDs that can be used with the PS5.

Advertisement

Sony has released the September 2023 system software update for the PlayStation 5, bringing in some exciting changes. This update focuses on accessibility and audio improvements. Additionally, it expands the options for high-end SSDs that can be used with the PS5.

This update follows a PS5 beta release in July, which served as a preview for some of these features. The beta introduced support for larger-capacity SSDs and the ability to use two DualSense controllers together for accessibility purposes. After about six weeks of testing, these features have now been integrated into the stable version of the PS5 operating system.

Specifically, the September 2023 update allows users to increase their PS5 storage using an M.2 SSD, now up to a maximum of 8TB, compared to the original 4TB limit. Since the PS5 comes with 825GB of storage, this expansion makes the console more future-proof. However, it’s worth noting that acquiring an 8TB M.2 SSD can be quite expensive, costing around $1,000, which is twice the price of a regular PS5.

In addition to SSD expansion, this update refines the PS5’s social features. Players can now invite friends to a private party without creating a new group or adding them to an existing one. You can send invitations to both open and closed parties directed at groups rather than just individual players. The PS5 party user interface has also been improved, including Share Screen previews next to the names of joinable friends before connecting. The Friends tab now clearly labels online friends who are in an activity that can be joined.

The update also enhances the Game Help cards, providing more information about completed, available, in-progress, and upcoming activities. The settings menu includes a new Discover Tips section and the option to mute the PS5 beep sound. Users in the US and UK now have improved voice command options, allowing them to ask for “help” or “what’s new” after waking the console with a “hey, PlayStation” phrase.

Finally, the September 2023 update adds support for PS Remote Play on select Android TV devices, including the 4K version of Chromecast with Google TV and Sony’s premium OLED television, the Bravia XR A95L. Sony plans to follow up with a comprehensive update to the PS App for Android and iOS before the end of September.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read PS5 new game is developed by a 13-Year-Old boy A talented 13-year-old developer is creating a new PS5 exclusive game. This...