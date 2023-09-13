Sony releases the new feature of updated PS4 Console

The PS4 has been a monumental success, selling over 100 million units globally.

The most recent PS4 system update, version 11.00, is available for download.

Fans have expressed a desire to see the return of dynamic themes in a future PS5 update.

Advertisement

Sony has rolled out a fresh update for its PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, despite the PS5 being on the market for three years now. The PS4 has been a monumental success, selling over 100 million units globally and ranking as one of the best-selling video game consoles in history.

As of now, the PS4 stands as the fifth best-selling video game system ever, closely trailing the Game Boy/Game Boy Color. While it’s unlikely to surpass the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS, or PlayStation 2, the PS4 remains exceptionally popular. Given its vast user base, Sony is still committed to supporting the console with firmware updates.

The most recent PS4 system update, version 11.00, is available for download. This update allows players to sign in to their PS4 without entering a password through the PS App. Instead, they can simply scan a QR code, a feature already available on the PS5. Additionally, this update introduces emoji reactions to messages and enhances message visibility and usability on certain screens.

While this may not be the final PS4 update, it’s unlikely that major new features will be added to the console. Sony is now primarily focusing on its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, which recently received a more substantial system update. The latest PS5 update brings new accessibility features, audio options, and support for larger M.2 SSDs, among other improvements.

Fans have expressed a desire to see the return of dynamic themes in a future PS5 update. Dynamic themes were immensely popular on the PS4 but have yet to make their debut on the PS5. While fans hope to see dynamic themes supported on the PS5 in the future, for now, they’ll need to stick with their trusty PS4 to enjoy them.

PS4 Update 11.00 Patch Notes:

Advertisement

You can now sign in with your PS4 without a password with the PS App.

On your mobile device, scan the QR code to sign in, just like for PS5.

You can now see emoji reactions to messages.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sony’s latest PS5 beta firmware supports 1440p Sony released a beta firmware update for the PlayStation 5 that includes...